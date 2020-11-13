Women in Poland: The other revolution

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Gulliver CRAGG | Magdalena CHODOWNIK | Kuba KAMINSKI | Maryna MAYKOVSKA 19 min

In Poland, where the ultra-conservative government is considering implementing a court ruling that almost completely bans abortion, tens of thousands of women have been protesting relentlessly in the streets and churches of Warsaw, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. But the widespread anger goes beyond the pro-abortion cause and is also directed at the growing influence of the Catholic Church on the government, which now appears under pressure. Our reporter followed the Polish women and men who are fighting night and day to defend their rights.