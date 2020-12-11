Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Morocco
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Reporters

Beirut port blast: Lebanon's army to the rescue

Issued on: Modified:

REPORTERS
REPORTERS © FRANCE 24
By: Zeina ANTONIOS | Charbel ABBOUD | Linda TAMIM | Ghassan SEBAALY
17 min

August 4, 2020 is a date that will be remembered forever in Lebanon. Twin blasts struck the port of Beirut as some 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate went up in smoke. More than 200 people were killed, thousands were injured and entire neighbourhoods were disfigured. As locals sprang into action, the Lebanese army was on the frontline to prevent looting and secure the scene. Our Beirut correspondent Zeina Antonios followed some of these soldiers as they faced what may turn out to be the biggest challenge of their careers.

Advertising

>> Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.