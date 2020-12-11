Beirut port blast: Lebanon's army to the rescue

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Zeina ANTONIOS | Charbel ABBOUD | Linda TAMIM | Ghassan SEBAALY 17 min

August 4, 2020 is a date that will be remembered forever in Lebanon. Twin blasts struck the port of Beirut as some 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate went up in smoke. More than 200 people were killed, thousands were injured and entire neighbourhoods were disfigured. As locals sprang into action, the Lebanese army was on the frontline to prevent looting and secure the scene. Our Beirut correspondent Zeina Antonios followed some of these soldiers as they faced what may turn out to be the biggest challenge of their careers.