On French islands of Guadeloupe, an unequal fight against Covid-19

In the French overseas department of Guadeloupe, fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is more difficult than in mainland France. © FRANCE 24

By: Harold GIRARD | Achraf ABID 18 min

In the French overseas department of Guadeloupe, fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is more difficult than in mainland France. Hospitals on the Caribbean archipelago lack sufficient medical staff and equipment. Meanwhile, hand washing, an important way of preventing transmission of the coronavirus, is often impossible due to regular water shortages in some regions. Our reporters travelled to the islands to meet healthcare workers and residents.