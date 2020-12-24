‘It’s our turn!’ French youths unite against anti-Semitism, racism

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Hanna ASSOULINE 40 min

Two years ago, a group of young French Jews and Arab youths decided to put up a united front against anti-Semitism and racism, on the initiative of SOS Racisme. With different backgrounds and religions, they set out on a nationwide awareness campaign in a bid to open up an unfiltered dialogue in communities where these topics have become completely taboo. Our reporter Hanna Assouline followed the youths on their mission to make people open up and talk. The youths’ stories and experiences, as you will see in this report, are moving.