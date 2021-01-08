France's new generation of environmental activists have rejected traditional marches and petitions they deem ineffective and old-fashioned in favour of shock tactics: occupying public spaces, blockading multinational companies and tearing down official portraits of the president. They say acts of civil disobedience are necessary to highlight the escalating climate crisis. Our reporters went to meet them.

Advertising

The activists' goal is to pressure governments and businesses to come good on the promises made to protect the environment and slow down global warming. The Paris Agreement, adopted in December 2015, committed governments to working to keep global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Some activists have given up well-paid jobs to commit themselves full-time to the cause, risking arrest and subsequent court cases.

Who are these activists putting themselves on the wrong side of the law? What’s their strategy and is it working?

FRANCE 24's reporters were given access to the behind-the-scenes workings of two young movements: Extinction Rebellion and ANV-Cop 21.

>> France's 'climate changers': Meet the budding activists fighting for a better world

FRANCE 24's Claire Paccalin tells us more about filming her report FRANCE 24's Claire Paccalin. © FRANCE 24 06:17

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe