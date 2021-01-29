Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Vaccine
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
Reporters

Colombia's fragile peace

Issued on:

REPORTERS
REPORTERS © FRANCE 24
By: Juan OROZCO | Pascale MARIANI | Steven James GRATTAN
19 min

At the end of 2016, after bitter negotiations and a lost referendum, the Colombian government and the FARC rebels signed a historic peace agreement. But four years later, the cycle of violence in Colombia has not stopped. The country continues to face attacks on civilians, as well as assassinations of local leaders and demobilised guerrilla fighters. Our reporters went to meet FARC veterans who have rebuilt their lives and turned the page on war, only too aware that the current peace is uncertain and fragile.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.