The Arab Spring, 10 years on: How FRANCE 24 told the story that shook the Arab world

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Julien CHEHIDA | Peter O'BRIEN 18 min

Ten years ago, the Arab Spring saw huge change across the Middle East and North Africa. FRANCE 24's reporters were there as people power on the streets turned into revolution: from Tunisia to Egypt, to Libya to Yemen. A decade on, we relive the Arab Spring with footage from our teams on the ground.