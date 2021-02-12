Skip to main content
Reporters

Afghanistan-Pakistan: Hazara Shiites, prime targets of Sunni extremists

Issued on:

REPORTERS
REPORTERS © FRANCE 24
By: Sonia GHEZALI | Shahzaib WAHLAH | Solène CHALVON FIORITI
19 min

On both sides of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, members of the Hazara minority, who practice Shia Islam, have become a prime target for various Sunni terrorist groups such as the Taliban and Islamic State group. In southwestern Pakistan, the Hazaras live in ethnic ghettos. Little information filters out from this highly unstable region, which is off-limits to foreigners. Over on the Afghan side, the Hazaras are also targeted by jihadist groups and those who can afford it now ensure their own security. Our reporters went to meet them.

>> Hazara Shiites refuse to bury dead as Pakistan protest continues

