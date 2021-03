A tale of two Turkeys: Society torn between religion and secularism

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Shona BHATTACHARYYA | Ludovic DE FOUCAUD | Killian COGAN 18 min

Turkey is torn between the deeply secular heritage of its founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the state religion now promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The government is trying to impose its views through psychological pressure and a revised educational curriculum, but is meeting strong resistance. Our Istanbul correspondent Shona Bhattacharyya reports.