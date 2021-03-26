Reporters

Zambia: Under Chinese influence

Chinese farmers and their employees in Lusaka province, Zambia
By: Romeo LANGLOIS | Nicolas GERMAIN | Yi SONG
China's presence is visible all over Africa. But nowhere as much as in Zambia, the African nation where it invested the most money last year. The ties between Beijing and Lusaka are strong and have existed for decades. Today, China possesses one third of Zambia's national debt. It has invested in the mining and industrial sectors, but also in agriculture. Some Zambians denounce this Chinese presence as a form of neo-colonialism.

Our reporters, Nicolas Germain, Roméo Langlois and Yi Song, gained unprecedented access to Chinese businesses in Africa. Here are some extracts from their documentary "Zambia: Under Chinese influence", which will be published online in its full-length version in April 2021.

