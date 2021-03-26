Zambia: Under Chinese influence

Chinese farmers and their employees in Lusaka province, Zambia © Nicolas Germain / FRANCE 24

By: Romeo LANGLOIS | Nicolas GERMAIN | Yi SONG 12 min

China's presence is visible all over Africa. But nowhere as much as in Zambia, the African nation where it invested the most money last year. The ties between Beijing and Lusaka are strong and have existed for decades. Today, China possesses one third of Zambia's national debt. It has invested in the mining and industrial sectors, but also in agriculture. Some Zambians denounce this Chinese presence as a form of neo-colonialism.