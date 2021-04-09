Sudan's archaeological treasures in danger

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Bastien RENOUIL | Élodie COUSIN 20 min

Archaeological sites in Sudan can be found across the Nile Valley. These pyramids, temples, statues, jewels and other archaeological treasures date from the Meroitic Empire, an ancient Nubian dynasty that ruled over a vast territory from the 3rd century BC to the 4th century AD. But this priceless heritage is today under threat from urbanisation, grave robbers and gold diggers. In order to save what's left, the government is raising popular awareness. Our correspondents report.