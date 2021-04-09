Reporters

Sudan's archaeological treasures in danger

Issued on: Modified:

REPORTERS
REPORTERS © FRANCE 24
By: Bastien RENOUIL | Élodie COUSIN
20 min

Archaeological sites in Sudan can be found across the Nile Valley. These pyramids, temples, statues, jewels and other archaeological treasures date from the Meroitic Empire, an ancient Nubian dynasty that ruled over a vast territory from the 3rd century BC to the 4th century AD. But this priceless heritage is today under threat from urbanisation, grave robbers and gold diggers. In order to save what's left, the government is raising popular awareness. Our correspondents report.

Advertising
In pictures: Archaeological treasures from the Meroitic Empire

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN