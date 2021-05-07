Maldives: On the climate front line

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Alban ALVAREZ | Mathilde CUSIN 18 min

Located in the Indian Ocean, the 1,200 islands of the Maldives are famous for their crystal clear waters and pristine white sandy beaches. Yet this stunning archipelago risks being submerged by rising sea levels. At the current rate of global warming, 80 percent of the Maldives could become uninhabitable by 2050 as most of the land at one metre above sea level risks being submerged. The archipelago also faces another major problem: plastic pollution, which ends up on beaches and in the ocean, destroying the marine ecosystem. Our regional correspondents report.