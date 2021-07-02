The no-vote generation: Reinventing politics in France

By: Romeo LANGLOIS | Clovis CASALI Follow | Jonathan WALSH | Armelle CAUX 19 min

Whether they're disappointed in politics or reject the political class, millions of French people, especially the young, no longer want to vote. Political parties no longer arouse interest, while the traditional media are accused of participating in a failing democratic system. France's pre-pandemic Yellow Vest protests highlighted an unprecedented level of French mistrust in institutions and policies. With the abstention rate reaching record highs in recent regional elections, FRANCE 24's team went to meet members of the no-vote generation.