Zambia: Under Chinese influence
Issued on: Modified:
China's presence is visible all over Africa. But nowhere more so than in Zambia, the African nation where it invested the most money last year. The ties between Beijing and Lusaka are strong and have existed for decades. Today, China possesses one third of Zambia's national debt. It has invested in the mining and industrial sectors, but also in agriculture. Some Zambians denounce this Chinese presence as a form of neo-colonialism.
Our reporters, Nicolas Germain, Roméo Langlois and Yi Song, gained unprecedented access to Chinese businesses in Africa.
Click on the player above to watch the full 75-minute version of their documentary "Zambia: Under Chinese influence".
To watch the shorter 43-minute version or to see excerpts of the documentary, click here.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe