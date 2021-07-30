After a decade-long absence, former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo returned to Ivory Coast on June 17, 2021. FRANCE 24's team was on board the flight carrying the former president. In this exclusive documentary, Gbagbo reflects on his political career and his acquittal by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. Charles Emptaz and Olivier Jobard report.

Laurent Gbagbo returned home in June by a scheduled flight from Brussels, where he had lived since his acquittal by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in January 2019, a decision upheld on appeal in March of this year.

Gbagbo, now 76, was the first former head of state to face trial at the ICC. He was charged with four counts of crimes against humanity resulting from post-electoral violence in 2010-11 in which at least 3,000 people were killed. The violence had been triggered by his refusal to accept defeat in a November 2010 election to Alassane Ouattara, the current president.

As he got off the plane in Abidjan, Gbagbo was cheered by hundreds of people: those who were able to access the airport, as well as his relatives, officials from his Ivorian Popular Front party, plus airport and airline staff. His supporters exploded with joy at seeing "their president" again.

Laurent Gbagbo on his arrival at Abidjan airport on June 17, 2021 © Olivier Jobard / MYOP

Gbagbo's return has been made possible by Ouattara's stated desire for reconciliation and national unity. At a long-awaited meeting on July 27, the two men were all smiles and agreed to meet again.

"It is important for everyone to know that we have decided to restore trust and ensure that Ivorians reconcile and trust each other as well. The past events have been painful. Too many died and we must try to put that behind us," Ouattara said.

