September 11th, 20 years of chaos

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24 infographics

By: Sylvain ROUSSEAU | Antoine MARIOTTI | Thomas WATERHOUSE | Fanny ALLARD | Julia BOUDET 78 min

The attacks of September 11, 2001 marked a turning point in history, one that continues to shape world affairs. Twenty years later, FRANCE 24 travelled to Afghanistan, Iraq, France, Sweden and Belgium to meet some of the key players, who try to explain how the attacks happened and why they had such a profound global impact on the past two decades.