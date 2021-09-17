The Azerbaijani threat to Armenia's borders

Volunteers at a training camp in Armenia. © FRANCE 24

By: Luke SHRAGO | Achren VERDIAN | Abdallah MALKAWI 16 min

Ten months after the defeat of Armenian forces against Azerbaijan in the war for control of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia is seeing its border regions come under threat from Baku. According to Yerevan, hundreds of Azerbaijani soldiers have entered Armenian territory since mid-May 2021, particularly in the Syunik and Gegharkunik border provinces. The situation is sparking concern and even panic in Armenia, particularly in villages close to the frontier, where incidents are frequent. Our team on the ground reports.