Iraq: A revolution murdered

A protest in Baghdad in October 2019.
By: Jonathan WALSH | Amar Al HAMEEDAWI

In the autumn of 2019, an unprecedented protest movement engulfed the Iraqi capital Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite south of the country. Demonstrators were angry at the widespread corruption and incompetence of the political class, but also the influence of neighbouring Iran and its militias. An extremely violent crackdown left at least 600 dead and 21,000 injured in just a few months. Meanwhile, the leaders of the protest movement became the target of assassinations. As Iraq prepares to hold parliamentary elections, more and more voices are accusing pro-Iranian armed groups of being behind a campaign of systematic violence. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh and Amar Al Hameedawi report.

FRANCE 24’s Jonathan Walsh tells us more about the report
06:08

>> Watch our exclusive Reporters show: At the heart of Iraq's uprising

