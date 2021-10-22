Since the beginning of 2021, illegal entries into the United States through its border with Mexico have multiplied. This coincides with the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who promised to undo a restrictive immigration policy put in place by his predecessor Donald Trump. Those who have come to try their luck are mostly single men, but unaccompanied minors and families are also attempting the crossing. FRANCE 24’s Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani report.

Advertising

Since the beginning of the year, illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border have surged to a 20-year high. Authorities have detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the border this fiscal year.

For several months now, border crossings have become a daily occurrence, mostly involving single men connected to smugglers, but also unaccompanied minors and families. Migrants can apply for asylum if they have suffered persecution in their home country due to their race, religion, nationality or political views.

Immigration is one of the major challenges of Biden's mandate. In Washington, the Republican opposition accuses his administration of minimising what it calls a 'migrant crisis'. Earlier this year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency for 28 state counties bordering Mexico, hoping to build a wall with state funds.

Click on the player to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe