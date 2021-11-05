Women represent half the population in Iraq, but are almost invisible in the public sphere. In this ultra-conservative society, a woman's place is neither at school nor at work, but out of sight at home. Yet some brave women have decided to fight against these traditions, despite the danger. Our reporters went to meet them.

In Iraq, feminism is a fringe concept with little traction in mainstream society. But the country's women are some of the world's most disempowered, with gender inequality pervading all levels of Iraqi society.

Illiteracy rates among teenage girls are double those of boys. Meanwhile, only 14 percent of women are employed, compared to 73 percent of men, according to UN figures.

Rather than seeking higher education and a career, Iraqi women are expected to marry young and to be obedient wives and mothers. Even within these domestic roles, women can face terrible mistreatment at the hands of their husbands. Almost half of married women have faced some form of domestic violence – either emotional, physical or sexual.

From domestic violence to forced marriage, "honour" crimes and rape, Iraqi women face many threats. But despite the risks, a brave minority are challenging this deep-rooted patriarchy. Our reporters in Baghdad, Jack Hewson and Lucile Wassermann, met three pioneers who are trying to further the cause of women's empowerment.

