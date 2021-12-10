Online porn: An empire under scrutiny

By: François RIHOUAY | Fanny CHAUVIN | Loubna ANAKI

In North America, the online porn industry is booming. Many low-budget shoots are now taking place in Canada. The videos then end up on streaming platforms that are among the world's most visited websites. But not all pornographic films are produced legally: Some content is posted without the consent of those involved. In certain cases, this can even amount to child porn or rape. Our reporters François Rihouay, Fanny Chauvin and Loubna Anaki investigate.