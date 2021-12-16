A Taliban fighter guards the gates of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation in Kabul, Afghanistan, in September 2021.

It's been four months since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, something they did faster than anyone anticipated. Since August, they have had to make a rapid transition to running the day-to-day business of a struggling state. From Kabul to the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar and the mountainous Wardak province, our team have witnessed the grim reality of Taliban rule. FRANCE 24's senior reporters Catherine Norris Trent and Roméo Langlois bring us this exclusive full-length documentary.

Our team went to meet the former fighters policing the streets of the Afghan capital Kabul, as well as civilians counting the cost of decades of war and women's rights activists fighting back.

Taliban fighters drive through the Afghan city of Kandahar in southwestern Afghanistan, in October 2021. © Catherine Norris Trent

FRANCE 24's senior reporters bring us an inside look at what is now officially known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

A group of Taliban fighters meet in the village of Sinzai in Wardak province, west of the Afghan capital Kabul, in October 2021. © Catherine Norris Trent

