Italy's 'Ndrangheta mafia: A trial for the history books

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Natalia MENDOZA | Louise MALNOY | Charlotte DAVAN WETTON | Lorenza PENSA

It's the largest trial of organised crime to be held in Italy since that of the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra at the end of the 1980s. The Calabrian mafia 'Ndrangheta, one of the most powerful in the world, went on trial in the beginning of 2021. Some 70 convictions were handed down in November, with 355 defendants still to be judged. Our correspondent Louise Malnoy met the protagonists in this so-called "maxi-trial" in which many southern Italians are placing their hopes.