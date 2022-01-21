On the hunt for Syrian war criminals hiding out in Europe

Protesters await outside a court in Koblenz for a verdict against Anwar Raslan, a former Syrian senior intelligence officer, on January 13, 2022. © FRANCE 24

1 min

On January 13, in the first European trial against a high-ranking Syrian regime official, a former senior intelligence officer was sentenced to life in prison in Germany for crimes against humanity. Former head of interrogation at a detention centre in Damascus, Anwar Raslan was found guilty on 4,000 counts of torture and the murder of 27 detainees, less than a year after one of his subordinates was convicted by the same German court. It’s been a long road to justice for victims and their lawyers tracking down former torturers who have settled in Europe since 2013.