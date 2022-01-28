What are the reasons behind the 'Great Resignation' in the US?

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

It’s been dubbed the "Great Resignation": an unprecedented number of US workers have walked off the job since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of Americans quitting their jobs hit a record high 4.5 million in November 2021. The hardest-hit sector has been the hospitality industry, followed by entertainment, retail and health services. Major strikes have also taken place across the country, with workers demanding higher pay and better working conditions. Covid-19 seems to have shifted the balance of power between American employers and workers. What's going on in the land of unbridled capitalism? FRANCE 24's Fanny Allard reports.