War in Ukraine: Courage and resilience amid Russian offensive

18:53 REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

The war in Ukraine is being waged on many fronts. From Odesa on the Black Sea to Irpin in the north, via Mykolaiv and the capital Kyiv, FRANCE 24's Gwendoline Debono has followed the trail of violence and devastation. Our reporter met fighters joining the war, civilians hiding in underground bunkers and women giving birth amid Russian shelling. She witnessed the horror of the morgue of Mykolaiv, where bodies are brought in all day long for families to identify. She also followed volunteer ambulance workers who take huge risks to try to save those trapped by the fighting.