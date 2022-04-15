Under the radar: Covering your online tracks

44:16 REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Marc MEILLASSOUX

In our hyper-connected world, it’s increasingly difficult not to leave digital footprints, whether it's on the internet or social media. Every move we make is tracked by our smartphones: our online searches, interests and movements. Often, we are unaware of how our data can be used. But more and more users are becoming conscious of threats to their freedom, from data collection by internet giants to mass surveillance. Some are now trying to pass under the radar of algorithms. Our reporter met pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, teenagers in Morocco and activists in Germany.