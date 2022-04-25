The new faces of Europe’s far right

16:50 REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Sarah MORRIS | Céline SCHMITT | Armelle EXPOSITO | Anne MAILLIET | Louise MALNOY | Lorenza PENSA

Spain’s Alejandro Sanchez, Germany’s Marie-Thérèse Kaiser and Italy’s Fabrizio Busnengo all have two things in common: They are under 35 and are positioning their respective far-right political parties at the gates of power. Each of them shrugs off the dark side of their countries’ history, campaigning with gusto for parties that are less than a decade old: Vox in Spain, Germany's Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) and Brothers of Italy. Our correspondents Sarah Morris, Céline Schmitt, Armelle Exposito, Anne Mailliet, Louise Malnoy and Lorenza Pensa report on the new faces of the far right in Europe.