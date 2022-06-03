Transnistria: Moldova's breakaway region in the shadow of war in Ukraine

15:27 REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Lauriane DHERBECOURT

With the war in Ukraine now in its 100th day, we focus on the situation in Transnistria, a small breakaway region of Moldova on Ukraine’s south-western border. Western countries suspect the region of acting as a rear base for the Russian military. The separatist enclave, which has claimed its independence since the fall of the Soviet Union, is located near the strategic Ukrainian port city of Odesa on the Black Sea. Our reporter Lauriane Dherbecourt gained rare access to Transnistria, which for now refuses to take part in the conflict in Ukraine. She discovered a land whose people are torn between East and West.