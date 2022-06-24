Between Kenya and Uganda, an undecided border (3/4)

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24 / Bastien Renouil

By: Séverine BARDON | Bastien RENOUIL | Olivier MARZIN

Located on Lake Victoria in East Africa, Migingo is the most densely populated island in the world. Covering an area smaller than a football pitch, the tiny island is home to several hundred people from Uganda and Kenya. Both countries have territorial claims on this piece of land located near the Kenyan coast, which has valuable fishing rights. Ugandans, who make up around a third of the population, cohabit with Kenyans, under the watchful eye of police from both nations. FRANCE 24's Bastien Renouil reports, with Séverine Bardon and Olivier Marzin.