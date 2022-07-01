Between Laos and China, a thriving border (4/4)

In Laos, the only country in Southeast Asia without a coastline, it's hoped a high-speed train line will help open up the country and usher in an economic boom. The 420-kilometre-long rail link takes only three hours to connect Laos's capital Vientiane with China. On the Laotian side of the border, the Boten Special Economic Zone is coming into being, six years after the $10 billion project was launched.