Living with the jihadist threat in Ivory Coast

17:13 REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Samuel Bernard | Hannane FERDJANI

In June 2020, a military base was attacked by jihadists in Kafolo, in north-eastern Ivory Coast near the border with Burkina Faso, leaving 14 soldiers dead. Other attacks followed and the Ivorian authorities have been working to improve the security situation. Our correspondent Samuel Bernard was able to join the army on anti-terror patrols and meet local residents. In this border region, the Fulani people claim to be subject to special surveillance and denounce what they consider discriminatory measures. Security forces deny targeting any specific group in their fight against terrorism.