Haiti-Dominican Republic: A divided island

17:43 REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Matthieu COMIN | Laurence CUVILLIER

Haiti and the Dominican Republic share the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. The poorest country in the Western Hemisphere sits beside one that's enjoying a robust economic boom. Currently, the dividing line between the two nations is a porous border criss-crossed by tens of thousands of workers. But at the instigation of the Dominican government, a wall is being built on around 200 kilometres of the border. The project, highly popular on the Dominican side, is seen by Haitians as a humiliation. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.