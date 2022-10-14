Somalia: The recurring cycle of drought and famine

By: Nicolas SPICER | Bastien RENOUIL

In the past few decades, Somalia’s droughts have increased both in intensity and in number due to climate change. It is now facing a famine that threatens the lives of millions of people, especially children. The United Nations says there are staggering levels of malnutrition among children under the age of five. The last major famine in Somalia, which dates to 2011, claimed 260,000 lives and remains vivid in locals' minds.