Reporters

US midterms: Meeting voters along the Mississippi River

Issued on:

REPORTERS
REPORTERS © FRANCE 24
By: Kethevane GORJESTANI Follow | Fanny ALLARD Follow

FRANCE 24 takes you on a journey through the American heartland, from the Midwest to the South, for a closer look at the issues that could decide the crucial November 8 midterm elections. Our reporter Fanny Allard met with Americans in cities along the Mississippi River to find out how they feel about police reform, guns, abortion, the economy and climate change.

Advertising

English version: Kethevane Gorjestani.

Click on the image above to access all the episodes.
Click on the image above to access all the episodes. © France 24 infographics

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app