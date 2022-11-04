US midterms: Meeting voters along the Mississippi River

FRANCE 24 takes you on a journey through the American heartland, from the Midwest to the South, for a closer look at the issues that could decide the crucial November 8 midterm elections. Our reporter Fanny Allard met with Americans in cities along the Mississippi River to find out how they feel about police reform, guns, abortion, the economy and climate change.