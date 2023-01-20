Democracy in peril in US state of Ohio due to gerrymandering

In the United States, the electoral map is redrawn every 10 years in order to better reflect population changes. But often it's the party in charge in each state who oversees the remapping, giving them a chance to redraw districts to their advantage in future election outcomes. This practice is known as gerrymandering. In the state of Ohio, most state lawmakers are Republican, despite only a slim majority of Ohioans identifying as GOP voters. FRANCE 24’s Fanny Allard reports.