Haiti: The wounds of a broken country

15:54 The Haitian capital is one of the most dangerous places in the Western hemisphere. The informal economy, as in much of the region, is predominant. © Sandrine Exil

By: Mateo RUDAS | Sandrine EXIL | Herminia FERNANDEZ | Margot LOIZILLON 1 min

The security situation in Haiti has spiralled out of control since the shock assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, with the country increasingly beset by violence. Today, unrest has reached such a level that the United Nations is being urged to intervene and there has been a total breakdown of governance. The country is increasingly at the mercy of criminal gangs and half of the population is struggling to find food. FRANCE 24's team travelled to Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, before gangs took full control of the city. They met a writer, a street vendor and a food importer, as well as residents trying to flee abroad.