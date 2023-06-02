Your face is ours: The dangers of facial recognition

Clearview AI is redefining our privacy. The New York-based firm has said it's aiming to collect 100 billion images – that's 14 for every person on the planet – with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Although this tool can be used for a lot of good, catching criminals and identifying spies, what happens if it falls into the wrong hands? FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier and Romeo Langlois have this special report.

It's an untold story that could potentially affect our lives forever: Clearview AI in New York is working to identify and collect the faces of every human being on the planet with the help of AI.

The company’s services have already been put to use. The US police is using it to track down criminals and Ukraine is using it to identify Russian spies.

But how would you feel if this powerful tool, that could potentially be used for mass surveillance, fell into the wrong hands? What if it already has?

And how would you feel if photos of your own face – photos you didn’t even know existed – appeared in this growing database?

