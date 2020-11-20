The battle over Obamacare in the US
Ten years ago, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, was signed into law by Barack Obama himself. The Democratic president's signature policy heralded a revolution in the US by expanding affordable healthcare coverage to an unprecedented number of Americans. Since then, its popularity has grown, with support for it on the rise as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on. But over the past decade, Republicans have repeatedly tried to repeal the law, taking their battle all the way to the Supreme Court. Our US correspondents bring us this special report.
