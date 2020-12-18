In October 2015, a fire broke out in the basement of the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest.

On October 30, 2015, a deadly fire at a nightclub in Bucharest shook Romania to its core. Revellers in the basement of the Colectiv club found themselves trapped in a stampede for the sole exit. The tragedy triggered public anger, with thousands taking to the streets to denounce the corruption plaguing the country, leading to the fall of the government within a week. Five years on, what lessons have been learned? Our reporters followed the survivors' battle for justice.

On the night of the Bucharest nightclub fire, at least 27 people were killed, but the numbers more than doubled over the coming weeks and months, partly due to Romania's dilapidated health system: filthy hospitals; disinfectant diluted by the manufacturers to save money. Meanwhile, anger grew over the low-quality flammable soundproofing that had caught fire at the club, amid accusations that its owners had skimped on security measures to save money.

>> Romanian PM quits after nightclub fire protests

Five years on, has the scandal made any difference to Romania? FRANCE 24's Nadia Blétry and Eric de Lavarène report.

