Tunisia: Ten years on, a bittersweet legacy for the birthplace of Arab Spring

By: Lilia BLAISE | Hamdi TLILI | Fadil ALIRIZA 18 min

In Tunisia, ten years after the revolution, the transition to democracy has not been easy and many Tunisians wonder what they have gained or lost in the past decade. In the city of Sidi Bouzid, where the self-immolation of street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi on December 17, 2010 sparked the Arab Spring, those who were wounded in the 2011 protests lament the lack of justice and official recognition from the state. Our correspondents report on the bittersweet legacy of Tunisia's revolution.