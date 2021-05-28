The name of Codogno may not sound familiar, but the town in the northern Italian region of Lombardy was the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe. The first coronavirus cases were detected there at the start of February 2020. A little over a year later, our correspondents returned to Codogno to take stock of how the town is faring.

In February 2020, after the first Covid-19 cases were detected in Codogno, their number of infections sharply increased, followed quickly by the number of deaths. The northern Italian town had become the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe. There was speculation the virus had come from people who had visited China, but the identity of patient zero was never confirmed.

Face masks became the norm, roadblocks were put in place, schools were closed and lockdowns imposed. Trains ceased to stop at Codogno station, and extra measures were put into place at regional airports. But still the virus spread. Lombardy, the first region of Europe to be hit by the coronavirus, paid a heavy price, with tens of thousands of lives lost.

Today, more than one year on, the vaccination campaign is kicking into gear. Case numbers are slowly falling, as are hospital admissions and daily deaths. As the situation begins to look more optimistic, we look at how the pandemic has affected the lives of those in Europe who first lived through it. Our Italy correspondents Louise Malnoy, Lorenza Pensa and Natalia Mendoza report from Codogno.

The vaccine centre in Codogno. © FRANCE 24

