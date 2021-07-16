Indian state of Goa continues to attract dreamers from around the world

India's small western state of Goa is probably one of its most widely visited tourist spots, with 7 million visitors in 2019 alone. But few people know that it was the only Indian state to live under Portuguese – not British – colonial rule. Goa only joined independent India in 1961, 14 years after the rest of the country. Long famous as a hippie paradise, today Goa still attracts dreamers from all over the world and remains a cultural melting pot of Indian and Portuguese traditions.