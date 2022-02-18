Venezuela grapples with endless crisis

An oil producer hard hit by the slump in global prices, Venezuela has seen its economy gradually deteriorate over the past decade, with international economic sanctions aggravating the crisis. The late former president Hugo Chavez, in power from 1999 to 2013, wanted to make his country the home of "21st century socialism". But despite this promise to eradicate inequality, the most vulnerable seem in a more precarious situation than ever. However, some economic indicators have recently improved. To take stock of the situation, our team reports from Caracas, a capital where cameras are not always welcome.