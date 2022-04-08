Occupied by Turkish soldiers for close to half a century, the former Cypriot resort town of Varosha lies in ruins. Known as Marash in Turkish, the town is situated in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an entity only recognised by Ankara. It's also home to one of the two Turkish military bases on the island. According to a 1984 UN resolution, Varosha must be returned to its original owners. But neither the Greek Cypriot authorities, nor the Turkish Cypriot administration have taken steps to apply the decision. Our regional correspondents Shona Bhattacharyya and Ludovic de Foucaud report.

Advertising

In a show of good faith, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) recently opened two of Varosha's streets to visitors. It has become a tourist attraction, with bike rentals, cafes, playgrounds and a beach volley court at the foot of empty buildings on the verge of collapse. According to Ankara, since the partial reopening of Varosha one and a half years ago, more than 400,000 visitors have walked its streets.

Among them are often former inhabitants of the town – Greek Cypriots who hope to return to their homes and properties one day. Since the 1984 UN resolution is not being applied, former residents are taking their cases to the Immovable Property Commission, a TRNC court. But their ownership of land in Varosha is being challenged by a Muslim religious foundation, Evak, that claims to be the sole owner of the town. It has documents dating from 1571, when the Ottoman Empire conquered the island, to back up its claim.

Varosha has a special place in negotiations between the two sides of the island, but is representative of one of the biggest challenges to Cyprus's reunification: expropriation and land ownership.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe