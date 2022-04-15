Three years after fire, a race against time to restore Paris's Notre-Dame Cathedral
Issued on:
French President Emmanuel Macron has set a deadline of 2024 to reopen Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral to worshippers and visitors. FRANCE 24's Revisited show is following the progress of this ambitious project and brings you a fresh update, three years after the devastating fire that badly damaged the world-famous cathedral. Our reporter Mélina Huet met those who are involved in the restoration work, both inside the mediaeval edifice and elsewhere in France. They now find themselves in a race against time.
>> Watch our previous episode: Paris's Notre-Dame Cathedral, two years on
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe