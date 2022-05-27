Looking back at when Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra assassinated Italian judges

15:50 REVISITED © FRANCE 24

By: Natalia MENDOZA | Lorenza PENSA | Louise MALNOY | Danilo ARNONE | Charlotte DAVAN WETTON 1 min

Created on the island of Sicily in the mid-19th century, Cosa Nostra soon became one of the most powerful branches of the Italian mafia. In 1986, the Italian justice system launched a counter-offensive, with the Palermo prosecutor's office leading the charge. Judge Giovanni Falcone became a symbol of the fight against the mafia but on May 23, 1992, he was killed in a car bombing, along with his wife and three bodyguards. His colleague and friend Paolo Borsellino was murdered less than two months later. Three decades on, our correspondents report on how these assassinations by Cosa Nostra sparked an awakening and an ongoing fight against the mafia.