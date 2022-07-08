War in Ukraine: the battle for Donbas

16:06 Reporter © France 24

The battle for the Donbas, the eastern region of Ukraine, has become a war of attrition. Small gains are celebrated by the Russians while Ukrainian troops lament the delays in Western military aid and civilians are forced to flee their homes. First Donetsk, Luhansk, then Severodonetsk and Lysychansk… The names have become daily fixtures on the news, as street by street the battles take place. France 24's Gwendolyne Debono travelled along the front line for this eyewitness report.