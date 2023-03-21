Ohio train derailment reveals wider safety problem with hazardous chemicals

05:10 SCIENCE © FRANCE 24

A month and a half after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals, the population of the US town is still concerned for its health. The main chemical on board was vinyl chloride, a carcinogenic gas that causes dizziness and headaches. Meanwhile, fingers are being pointed at the railway company that operated the train and its alleged safety failings. FRANCE 24's Science Editor Shirli Sitbon takes a closer look at the chemical spill's impact on residents' health and the environment.