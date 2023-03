Brazil struggles to fight deforestation after Bolsonaro years

Brazilian authorities are taking aggressive action to fight deforestation. Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returned to office, he has been working to preserve rainforest land. But the task isn't easy because funding for environmental protection was cut during the presidential term of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Our Science Editor Shirli Sitbon tells us why there is nevertheless reason for hope.